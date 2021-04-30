The launch of the sixth session of the “Emirati Media Forum”, May 5

Shorouk Awad (Dubai) – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the Dubai Press Club organizes the “Emirates Media Forum” in its sixth session, on the fifth of next May, at the headquarters of The club is in “One Central” – the World Trade Center, with the participation and presence of Emirati media leaders, chief editors of local newspapers, major writers and media figures in the country, and a group of academics and those concerned with the sector.

This year’s forum accompanies – through four main sessions – topics of great importance for their connection with the future of the media sector in the country, foremost among which is the Emirati media strategy during crises and the influential role required of new media pioneers. The forum this year also sets out the experience of “Emirati media” His dealings with the global crisis related to the new Coronavirus are on the table of discussion and analysis, to discuss the ability of our local media to deal with challenges professionally and to convey correct and reliable information to the public with high professionalism and professionalism, in addition to the experience of the Emirati press that stopped being published in its paper version during the pandemic, and so on. This exceptional case resulted in relevant opportunities and lessons learned.

This year, the UAE Media Forum opens the door to dozens of questions about a number of live topics, foremost among which is: “How feasible is it to argue that the Emirati media is part of the great influence that the UAE enjoys globally, with its success in competing with many major countries? In many areas? Was the epidemic a reason to accelerate the pace of media innovation ?, Is the Emirati press witnessing new patterns of news and communication with readers, after the changes imposed by the Corona virus crisis on the media sector? Did the “Covid-19” crisis constitute a process of correcting media concepts in the country? After going through this crisis, what is the required role of the Emirati media, and what is the first task of the people of the profession? And to what extent did the advanced digital infrastructure owned by the Emirati newspapers contribute to Enable it to continue its role during the “Covid-19” crisis and during the periods of the national sterilization program? Is the Emirati press ready to give up hard copies and settle for electronic newspapers only?

Among the questions that the forum will raise as well: “How necessary is there for there to be an authority responsible for assessing the level of the Emirati media management of the crisis in order to come up with lessons learned and future perceptions that reinforce the Emirati media model ?, Is there a media strategy to be activated during crises ?, What do we want from influential people?” Social media platforms? Is the Emirati media capable of producing competitive Arabic content with which we address the world? Does our media have the tools and discourse that qualify it to influence the trends of international public opinion regarding some of the main issues ?, in addition to another set of questions that revolve around how to establish a new Emirati media model that keeps pace with the achievements. The state and its ambitions.