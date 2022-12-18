The Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Science and Technology stated that it was decided to postpone the launch date of the cubic satellite “Sharjah-Sat 1” to the second of next January, after it was scheduled to launch on the 18th of this December.

The Sharjah Space Academy confirmed to “Emirates Today” that SpaceX will launch the moon aboard the “Falken” rocket from Florida in the United States of America, as the moon has already been sent to the United States after completing all its technical procedures.

Al-Nuaimi told “Emirates Today” that the cost of the satellite is about three million dirhams, and it includes materials for the moon and its accessories, manufacturing, design and operation laboratory and its computer programs, in addition to launch costs, pointing out that the program is the result of cooperation between several international universities, including the University of Sharjah, and the Istanbul Institute of Technology, where dozens of Emirati students who installed the satellite were trained under the supervision of the engineers of the Sharjah Academy for Space and Astronomy Science and Technology, during the past three years. He stated that the main mission of the moon is scientific and exploratory, and includes training students in the manufacture of small satellites.

He explained that the life span of the (Sharjah-Sat-1) satellite is three years, but it can exceed this period to more than that, depending on the effect of the sun on the ionosphere layer of the Earth’s atmosphere, because the orbit of (Sharjah-Sat-1) around the Earth does not exceed 550 km; It is at the boundary of the Earth’s atmosphere.

He stated that the design and work in (Sharjah-Sat 1) was based on previous experiences of cubic satellites of the US, Russian and European space agencies. Space engineering relies on different expertise in all engineering fields, pointing out that the satellite was manufactured at the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy and Space Sciences and Technology by Emirati researchers, in cooperation with the Colleges of Science and Engineering at the University of Sharjah and Istanbul Technical University within a research cooperation agreement.

He continued: «One of the objectives of our first space mission (Sharjah – Sat 1) is to expand students’ perceptions and introduce them to the field of space, by preparing practical and theoretical workshops and events, in line with the UAE’s tendency to build a generation capable of facing the challenges of technological development in the space industries.