Lamia Al Harmoudi (Sharjah)

The third session of the Sharjah Family Media Forum was launched yesterday, organized by the Cultural and Media Office of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, and the forum concludes its work today with the participation of 27 media professionals from the UAE and several Arab countries. This was under the auspices of the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, and based on the importance of the role of the media in promoting community and family values ​​and its role in the stability of society.

On the first day, the forum presented several platforms, dialogue sessions, and various workshops focusing on the most important issues related to the media’s relationship with the family’s performance of its responsibilities. Achieving the goals of this year’s forum entitled “Challenges of Practical Practice and Investing Opportunities”.

The program of the first day included a platform of experiences, and a dialogue session entitled “Challenges of Practical Practice and Investment Opportunities” was presented, in which the Egyptian journalist Dr. Ibrahim Al-Kardani and the Kuwaiti journalist Iman Al-Najm participated.

It is expected that the forum will come out with some recommendations of an applied nature, whether by the Family Media Center of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, or by other media and social institutions.

Media education

The enrichment platform presented a session on “Media Education – Concept and Application”, and it was presented by Dr. Sherine Moussa, Professor of Digital Media at Al-Khwarizmi International College. This was followed by a working paper entitled “Addressing the family in the media by employing the artistic features directed at them, considering the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth as a model.” Therefore, it was presented by Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of the Art Foundation for Child Cinema, and a working paper was presented to Sheikha Al Jabri, member of the Council of the Emirates Writers and Writers Union, entitled “New Media and its Trends in Supporting Family Values.” Then, the interactive platform session began, in which a dialogue was held between families with experiences in creating media content, in which Badr bin Muhammad and his family participated, Dr. Saif Darwish and his family, Ahmed Al-Ghunaimi and his family, and the media session was moderated by Aisha Al Zaabi, after which the platform presented a workshop entitled “How to Activating communication and internal communication in media groups.” The workshop was presented by Abdullah Al-Shehhi, a journalist.