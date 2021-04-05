The Supreme Organizing Committee of the International Prize “Inking the Holy Quran and its Sciences” announced the launch of the activities of the seventh session for the year 2021 under the patronage of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, to encourage Muslims in the Arab and Islamic world to compete in the field of the Noble Qur’an and its recitation. And its intonation and its sciences, and directing the young to understand the spirit of Islam, moderation, and its humanitarian message for the whole world.

The religious advisor at the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Dr. Farouk Mahmoud Hamadeh, confirmed, during the press conference held by the committee through the remote visual communication feature, that the award continues according to its goals and its humanitarian and religious vision, which aims to enhance interest and attachment to the study of the Noble Qur’an and its sciences on the right approach through Inculcating noble values ​​among young people and encouraging them to recite the Noble Qur’an with correct reading in accordance with the rules of intonation.

He pointed out that the award promotes tolerant Islamic values ​​within the framework of moderation and moderation and a correct understanding of the purposes of Sharia law and acting accordingly, explaining that the award in its seventh session will be officially launched on the first of next Ramadan with the support of the Sheikh Ahmed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, the official partner of the event. Provided that receiving the entries ends in the middle of next Ramadan, and everyone can view their details on its website, www.tahbeer.ae, to win their valuable prizes, as the first winner is allocated an amount of 30 thousand dirhams, the second winner is 20 thousand dirhams, and the third winner is 10 thousand dirhams In each competition separately.

The Director General of the Award, Ahmed Sabaian Al Tunaiji, explained that the current session includes eight main competitions, which are:

The recitation category for the Holy Qur’an includes three branches, the first branch: for all nationalities and males and females compete in it, and the children each of them has an independent branch, and the second branch: the citizens, and competing in it: males and females and children each of them have an independent branch, and the third branch: people of determination, and compete in it Males, females, and children each have a separate branch.

The Short Film Category: It deals with the topic of science and knowledge in the service of humanity, and it is a competition for the generous audience to participate with short films, illustrated or animated. They are prepared and directed according to the technical capabilities available to them, and the film focuses on human values, which are the established principles in which all people share and get acquainted and familiarize themselves with achieving their humanity and happiness with it, such as love, cooperation, sympathy and tolerance, and these values ​​are confirmed by our wise leadership inside and outside the homeland. Science is human creativity in the field of thought and technology, and the link between science and values ​​has become necessary for the balance of life and for human creativity to be beneficial and comfortable for the individual, family, society, homeland and humankind. Values ​​and science is the basis of communication between peoples and countries, so every issue that serves this meaning is useful and beneficial.

And the male public speaking category that was created in this session, which is a competition that includes choosing the best preacher, and aims to develop public speaking and speaking skills, discover their rhetorical talents, and open the field for competition in this section, and a title was chosen that corresponds to the vision of the state and its leadership, as the title The rhetorical passage expresses serving the nation and preparing for the fifty, and the contestant is required to be a citizen or resident of the UAE and not be more than 18 years old.

He explained that the award has achieved its specific objectives, namely achieving civilized communication and implanting noble values ​​and lofty principles in the souls of those who live on the land of the state, pointing out that the previous session achieved great success as the number of participants in it reached 3300 participants in all its various branches from 56 countries, which made It casts a burden on those in charge of this award to continue excellence and creativity to spread its lofty message.

He mentioned that for each category, including sub-categories, departments, and special requirements, they are subject to arbitration by a committee of specialists for each category, indicating that the door for participation is open from the first of Ramadan until the 15th of Ramadan.





