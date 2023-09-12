The third annual conference of the Emirates Division of Health Economics in Dubai called for attention to the specialization of health economics in the Arab countries to achieve the required efficiency of budgets allocated to health, and to benefit from artificial intelligence tools to organize health data, reduce the costs of treating diseases, especially chronic diseases, and support a sustainable health system.

The conference sessions, organized by the Emirates Division of Health Economics at the Emirates Medical Association, began today, Tuesday, and will continue for 3 days, with the participation of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Dubai Health Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health..

The conference was opened by the Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri With the participation of 60 speakers who specialize in the field of health economics from 35 countries.

Dr. Amin Al Amiri stressed the importance of holding a conference that discusses the best ways to benefit from the budgets allocated to the health sector, thus contributing to raising the level of medical services provided in hospitals and health centers, noting the keenness of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to raise the efficiency of health services provided to citizens, residents and visitors. In cooperation with government and private health agenciesIn accordance with international health standards.

He mentioned The princely According to World Health Organization reports, $9 trillion was spent on health services in the world in 2020, a large percentage of which was to support five diseases: diabetes, heart, lung, cancer, and mental illness, and these expenses are increasing.

He stated that there are several factors that increase the outcomes of health spending globally, including governments’ commitment to developing medical services, modern technologies in the world of medicine and health, compulsory health insurance, developments in artificial intelligence in the field of health services, the financial burden of non-communicable diseases, and the increasing requirements of the elderly and geriatric diseases. .

For her part, the Head of the Emirates Health Economics Division said: Dr. Sarah Al-Dallal The conference is held with the participation of international experts to discuss various topics in the field of health economics, discuss current and expected challenges, and explore potential initiatives to develop advanced health care systems in the Emirates and countries of the region, in addition to Focus on value-based health systems.

She stated that the conference sessions review studies presented by participants from the ministries of health in the Gulf states, European countries, and experts from the World Bank.

She pointed out that the list of speakers at the conference includes Dr. Ahmed Al-Jadaie, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Allied Medical Services in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Shyam Bishan, Head of the Healthcare Sector at the World Economic Forum in New York, and specialists from Britain, the United States, Canada, Germany, France and Singapore, in addition to specialists from the Gulf countries and Egypt. Algeria and Tunisia.

She added: The conference will examine how to achieve the required efficiency from budgets allocated to health, the economic impact of artificial intelligence in health care, value-based health care, and the role of the private sector in reducing health disparities.

It also addressed the development of medical services in the Gulf and Arab countries using available health resources, developing solutions for sustainable financing and achieving higher efficiency in health spending, Providing optimal health insurance.

She continued by saying: The sessions will discuss directing budgets to address the main non-communicable diseases, or chronic diseases related to lifestyle, which are heart diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes, which are the main cause of death in the Eastern Mediterranean Region..

For his part, the advisor to the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, Dr. Muhammad Farghali, stressed the importance of holding the conference that examines the foundations of health spending for health budgets in a way that provides patients with integrated health care in accordance with international standards and with budgets based on the value of the service.AndEconomic burden of asthmaAndPotential challenges and unmet needs in COPD, overcoming the burden of cancer treatment and financing treatment sustainably.

He pointed out that the conference is examining ways to provide health insurance to different segments of society, based on a comprehensive and effective databaseIt also covers Biosimilars for diabetes medications policy and recommendations.

Dr. Farghaly stated that the conference reviews the “Ejada” program in Dubai, which is the latest and most advanced health insurance system, which aims to provide patients with more intensive care, and activate the role of customers and their participation in shaping the future of health care in Dubai, through innovative ideas, a constructive point of view, and objective observations. And personal experience.

He added: The “Ejada” program, with its techniques, management tools, and integration, comes within a qualitative transformation of the health care system in Dubai, from the traditional form based on quantitative measurement, to an advanced model that bases its calculations and results on measuring the true value and actual return of insurance services..