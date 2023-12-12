The second specialized training week of the current academic year, organized by the Emirates Foundation for School Education, was launched yesterday, with the participation of more than 23,000 teachers, school leaders, kindergartens, and specialists, with the aim of enhancing their expertise, informing them of the latest educational research, and training them on the latest educational practices and methods in their fields of specialization.

His Excellency Engineer Mohammed Al Qassim, Director General of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, confirmed that the Specialized Training Week comes as a continuation of the training week organized by the Foundation last August with the aim of providing educational cadres with new experiences and skills at various stages of their professional career, explaining that the week includes more than 110 training workshops that keep pace with developments. Technical and applied technology in the field of education, which enhances the capabilities of teachers and school leaders and their important role in implementing educational policies aimed at improving the quality of the national education system and improving its outcomes.

His Excellency added that the educational programs included in the training week are presented by experts and specialists in the field of education, which contributes to refining the experiences of educational staff, developing their skills and abilities, and providing them with new experiences that support their pioneering educational roles, indicating that the institution seeks to provide all the capabilities that guarantee the advancement of the educational field from By supporting teachers and facilitating ways of professional development for them, as they are the foundation from which the implementation of educational strategies begins, aiming to achieve the state’s goals in the national education sector by raising generations empowered with the tools of the future, both cognitively and skillfully.

The Specialized Training Week targets 1,500 school principals, 18,000 male and female teachers, 2,000 specialists in supporting positions, and 1,800 kindergarten teachers. The programs designated for school leaders address specialized training in several innovative areas, while teacher training addresses generative artificial intelligence techniques and its use in teaching and learning processes.

The activities accompanying the training week, which continues until December 15, include organizing a “Leadership Dialogue,” which includes dialogue sessions. The dialogue will be hosted by a number of specialists in the field of education from various institutions and universities in the country. An “Inspiring Ideas” event will also be organized in the presence of more than 500 leaders. School and teachers, to discuss the results of educational research conducted in the field.