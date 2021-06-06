The Dubai Future Foundation, in partnership with the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, launched the second batch of the Dubai Future Experts Program, which aims to develop national capabilities and competencies, and provide them with the knowledge and expertise necessary to activate their role in the field of future foresight and design.

The second batch of the Dubai Future Experts Program includes employees from 18 government agencies in Dubai from senior and middle management levels in 10 vital sectors, and covers three main levels: “Future Analyst”, “Future Executive”, and “Future Strategist”, and it provides the affiliates with the opportunity to graduate. Between these levels to acquire more experiences, skills and knowledge that support future foresight and design processes in vital sectors.

The Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, Abdullah Al Basti, confirmed that the launch of the second batch of the program, in cooperation between the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai and the Dubai Future Foundation, constitutes a new step to empower national cadres and enhance their readiness for the future, embodying the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President The State, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, aimed at providing government competencies with knowledge and skills, to activate their role in the emirate’s path to design and foresee the future, stressing the importance of the program in enabling its members to Improving the performance of their employers and preparing them for future changes according to strategic foundations that will advance the emirate’s efforts in its race towards future leadership.

Al Basti said: “The sustainability of our development process involves building people, enhancing their capabilities, and upgrading their experiences and skills, to keep pace with the leadership approach that is based on continuous development, anticipating and drawing the future and anticipating its variables and challenges. The Dubai Future Experts Program plays a prominent role in attracting national minds and competencies to advance their capabilities and prepare them for participation. effectively in shaping our future.”

For his part, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, indicated that the Dubai Future Experts Program is working to prepare experts who are able to foresee the future, by developing their skills and capabilities, enabling them to develop proposals and creative ideas, and involving them in designing innovative solutions and initiatives. Adopting it and transforming it into a tangible reality to apply it in the areas of government work, in a way that supports the development process in Dubai.

The first level of the program is implemented over a period of six months, and includes holding a series of workshops and practical training on future foresight skills, design strategies and application mechanisms, in addition to building the skills of associates in project management and future research studies, and developing initiatives and future leadership concepts.

The participants in the Dubai Future Experts Program were selected after evaluating affiliation requests from more than 90 government and semi-governmental agencies in many sectors, including health, media, aviation, education, culture, tourism, economy, technology, infrastructure, and others. Evaluation of nominations Individual tests are held to identify the candidate’s skills in forward-looking thinking, forecasting and strategic decision-making, in addition to “remote” interviews, conducted by a specialized jury, with the aim of evaluating their capabilities and abilities to improve the performance of the entities and develop future projects.

research project

The Dubai Future Foundation launched the second level for the first batch with the participation of qualified affiliates for this level from eight government agencies in Dubai. The second level program includes the work of each affiliate on a research project to develop a roadmap for the future of the government entity in which he works, in line with the main themes of the UAE Centennial 2071.



