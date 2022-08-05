Riyadh (agencies) – The Saudi Investment Fund launched the Saudi Egyptian Investments Company, which aims to invest in a number of promising sectors in Egypt, as one of the most important strategic economic markets in the African continent. The company will focus on investing in several key sectors such as infrastructure, real estate development, health care and financial services, in addition to investing in food, agricultural and industrial projects such as pharmaceutical industries and other investment opportunities. The company contributes to developing and strengthening the investment partnership of the Public Investment Fund and its portfolio companies, and the Saudi private sector for many investment opportunities in the Arab Republic of Egypt, which contributes to achieving attractive returns in the long term and developing aspects of cooperation in many strategic sectors. The launch of the Saudi Egyptian Investment Company comes in line with the strategy of the Public Investment Fund to search for new investment opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa, which support building long-term strategic economic partnerships to achieve sustainable returns, which contributes to maximizing the fund’s assets and diversifying Saudi Arabia’s sources of income. In line with Vision 2030.