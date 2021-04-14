The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced that the team of the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project (Rashid) has completed 50% of the construction process of the prototype of the explorer “Rashid”, and will start conducting tests next summer, in addition to a set of simulations to ensure the readiness of the equipment it carries. .

This will be followed by the start of the construction phase of the vehicle, carrying the Explorer.

The center confirmed that the acceleration of the pace of achievement prompted the team to review its work schedules. Based on his findings, he decided to advance the launch date of the Lunar Explorer to be in 2022 instead of 2024.

The Director of the Mars 2117 Program and Senior Director of the Remote Sensing Department at the Center, Adnan Al-Rayyes, explained to «Emirates Today» that «the explorer team (Rashid) was able to accomplish many tasks in a shorter period of time than previously specified, before the announcement of the project, despite That work is being done in light of the (Corona) pandemic that affected the countries of the world, and this indicator of achievement prompted the team to review its work schedules, and was able to speed up the application process, and then reduce the duration of the development of the robot, “indicating that” the missions sent to the moon are not It has fixed-term launch windows, so the explorer can be launched at any time, once its construction and development is completed, and the launch is based on its readiness, and it is planned that this will take place in the fourth quarter of 2022.

This came during a press conference organized by the center, hypothetically, yesterday, to sign an agreement with the Japanese commercial space launch company, “I-Space”, which will provide services for the delivery of cargo and equipment for the ambitious Emirati project to explore the moon, which is considered the first of its kind in the Arab world.

Al Rayyes explained that the center is based in its work on 16 years of experience in the field of space and its systems, as part of a team that completed the design and development of satellites, the Hope Probe, and other tasks.

He said, “We have worked to employ our expertise in the explorer team (Rashid). There is an engineering team, another project management team, and a scientific team to study the scientific aspects of the task. The total number of the team members consists of 50 engineers, of whom approximately 40% are women. ”

On the challenges that the work team faces in light of the “Corona” virus and how to overcome it, he said that “the virus has not negatively affected our performance in the project, as we work with creative and creative ideas.”

He added that the goal of the Mars 2117 program includes sending astronauts to Mars and building a human colony on its surface, while a study will be made to send Emirati astronauts to the moon in the future.

Al-Rayyes added: “The UAE project to explore the moon is a pivotal step in paving the way for sending future exploration missions with the arms of the people of the Emirates and localizing technology for space robots, as the Emirati team in the project is divided between a team specialized in building the engineering structure of the explorer, another responsible for communications, and another. A specialist in engineering and risk management, and another in charge of thermal and imaging systems.

He explained that the center’s cooperation with the Japanese company “ISpace” is in line with the ambitious vision of the center, which aims to build a vibrant and sustainable space system based on cooperation opportunities and fruitful partnerships.

The Emirates Lunar Exploration Project represents a milestone in the UAE space sector, as it will contribute to providing the global scientific community with valuable data and information about the moon, in addition to implementing new testing mechanisms that will bear great importance for manned space missions to Mars in the future.

The explorer is expected to send at least 1,000 images.

For his part, the director of the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project, Dr. Hamad Al Marzouqi, said that the center’s engineers are working to determine the location of the explorer’s landing on the surface of the moon by designing its own motion system, pointing to the completion of building the electronics in it, while the construction of the actual model will continue until March 2022. .

He confirmed the construction of the explorer, which weighs 10 kilograms, in the UAE, adding that the exploration equipment will be placed inside it, including four cameras and other equipment sent to the surface of the moon for the first time, and allow the provision of important data for scientific studies.

He mentioned that the main objectives of the explorer “Rashid” will be implemented on a lunar day, but we aspire to work in the lunar night, and this is still under study. It is also expected that the landing process on the surface of the moon will carry surprises, and therefore the investigation, auditing and quality measurement operations are very difficult. What makes us do comprehensive studies of the region and everything related to its soil and its topography, indicating that the explorer “Rashid” will not return to Earth, but will remain on the surface of the moon.

Partnerships between the public and private sectors are expected to support efforts to launch new innovations and enhance the growth of commercial market activities for exploring the moon and its prosperity, especially as the attention of governments and companies around the world is directed towards these areas.

These endeavors broaden global economic prospects and ensure a sustainable future for humankind.

The convention

According to the cooperation agreement between the center and the Japanese company, I-Space will have to provide the landing craft, in addition to providing wired and energy communications during the approach phase of the moon, and wireless communications after landing.

In return, the Emirati explorer team will fully develop “Rashid”, with Emirati engineers and engineers who have experience in the field of robotics development. The explorer will contain high-quality and efficient technologies whose work is mainly based on analyzing data and results without having to send them to the ground, as was the case in previous missions.

Among the devices that the explorer will be equipped with during the development stage are three-dimensional cameras, advanced and effective sensing and communication systems, solar panels to provide it with energy, cameras to monitor movement both vertically and horizontally, microscope cameras to monitor the smallest details, and thermal imaging cameras.

