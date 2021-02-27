On the sidelines of the “Emirates Innovation 2021” innovation cycle, the Federal Customs Authority launched the “RasCargo” project to detect drugs and explosive materials in incoming shipments at customs ports using customs dogs’ sense of smell.

The “RasCargo” project works through a modern technology to detect contraband, which includes taking samples of air inside shipments, containers, large goods, wooden ships, engines, large-volume vehicles, small and medium vehicles, and closed trucks, and presenting them to the customs dogs of the K9 Security Customs Inspection Unit. The authority, which in turn uses its sense of smell, to identify the smuggled substances of drugs and explosive materials and to give specific signals in the event of suspicion of the presence of these materials.

Ali Saeed Al Niyadi, Commissioner of Customs and Chairman of the Authority, said that the United Arab Emirates is the first country in the world to apply this new technology in the detection of narcotic substances, indicating that this technology is a unique method of examining trucks, goods and closed mechanisms through mixing Between modern technologies, the human element and the K9 customs dogs.

The Commissioner and Chairman of the Authority added that the implementation of the RasCargo project contributes to supporting the security system and enhancing the leadership of the UAE in the field of customs inspection using the K9 customs dogs, raising the level of efficiency of inspection of incoming goods and shortening the customs clearance time, in addition to protecting human elements from Inspectors and observers as well as customs dogs and goods from the risks and combating customs smuggling.

Increase screening rates

The commissioner and head of the authority said that the implementation of the “RasCargo” project contributes to increasing the rates of examination and detection of narcotic drugs and explosive materials carried out by the customs authorities as part of their efforts to combat smuggling operations, and also contributes to the low level of false alarm recognized in customs inspections.

He pointed out that the training operations carried out by the authority in preparation for the implementation of the project proved the high productivity of customs dogs in examining air samples extracted from trucks, ships, large goods, engines and large machinery in accordance with the practical standards approved in the project, where dogs can examine between 20 and 30 Sample per hour per unit of analysis, which means that a single customs dog can inspect between 160 to 240 containers / trucks per day if working for 8 hours per day.

The “Ras Cargo” project works in several stages, the first of which is the collection of samples from the air from any closed storage unit by means of modern technical devices, followed by the stage of analyzing filters using k9 customs dogs in the analysis room, and then comes the stage of making decisions and recording data in the control room, then finishes Analyze and take results.





