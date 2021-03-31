The Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah announced the completion of the project of roads and parking for the livestock and sheep market in the Sajaa area and its official launch today, at a cost of 13 million dirhams.

This comes within the package of service projects that the authority is implementing in all cities and regions of the emirate in order to enable people to move easily and easily through roads that keep pace with the development in this sector.

The Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah, Eng. Yousef Saleh Al-Suwaiji, said that the Roads Projects Department in the Authority has completed the implementation of the Roads and Stands for the Livestock and Sheep Market, located in the Sajaa area, with a financial value of 13 million dirhams, indicating that the new project will be officially launched today ( Thursday).

The engineer explained that the project will serve a large segment of those who frequent the Sajaa market for livestock and sheep, by providing a set of parking lots and modern roads that keep pace with the highest international standards in this aspect.

On her part, Director of Road Projects Department at the Authority, Eng. Fatima Al Ketbi, said that the project included the completion of a group of modern roads linking the new livestock and sheep market in the Al Sajaa area with each of the Sharjah-Al Dhaid road and the main internal roads in the Al Sajaa Industrial Area and Emirates Road. Noting that the road package that was implemented through this project will save effort and time for market-goers, customers, merchants, and drivers of livestock and sheep transport vehicles.

Al-Ketbi explained that these roads consist of single roads made up of two lanes for traffic with a width of (7.3) meters and a length of (2500) meters, with pebble shoulders with a width of about two and a half meters on both sides, indicating that the completed roads are connected to roads that act as entrances. And free exits with a length of (1405) meters, as well as connecting internal roads with Emirates Street through a lane for deceleration and another for acceleration with asphalt shoulders made on both sides.

The Director of Roads Projects Department stated that the project also includes the implementation of a single road from one direction near the seventh intersection for those coming from Sharjah – Al Dhaid Road (as another entrance to the market with a length of 663 meters) with asphalt shoulders on both sides. In addition, 115 outdoor parking spaces for vehicles have been completed with the interlock. With a total area of ​​2000 square meters, in addition to the establishment of a lighting network and other associated services works, and the implementation of pedestrian paths with interlocks on an area estimated at 1100 square meters.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

