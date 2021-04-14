Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

Ras Al Khaimah Police launched the second unified traffic awareness campaign at the state level under the slogan “Preventive leadership … a requirement and a goal”, as part of the traffic sector initiatives to improve road safety and achieve the highest levels of security and traffic safety.

Brigadier Dr. Muhammad Saeed Al-Hamidi, Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police – during the launch of the campaign, in the presence of Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Bahar, Acting Director of Traffic and Patrols Department – said that the traffic awareness campaign aims to raise the level of traffic awareness among drivers, and will continue until the end of next June, embodying The strategy of the Ministry of the Interior aimed at making roads safer, by disseminating and strengthening traffic sector initiatives to educate road users and all segments of society about the damages resulting from traffic accidents.

He appealed to drivers to adhere to preventive driving, by stimulating their sense of individual responsibility towards the road and its users, in order to prevent traffic accidents that pose a threat to the lives of all road users, and to emphasize the need to follow traffic and traffic rules and guidelines, adhere to road ethics, and realize the importance of giving priority to the road to everyone. Everyone also respects and adheres to traffic rules and regulations, in order to maintain security and safety and avoid fatal accidents that drain property and claim lives.