Algeria (Union)

Yesterday, the campaign for the presidential elections scheduled in Algeria on September 7th began, with the participation of 3 candidates.

The Algerian News Agency reported that the three candidates, namely the current president Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the head of the Movement for a Peaceful Society Abdelali Hassani Cherif, and the national secretary of the Socialist Forces Front Youssef Ouchich, will begin presenting their electoral programs to voters over the course of 20 days.

The head of the Independent National Election Authority, Mohamed Charfi, confirmed that “the authority is fully prepared to organize the elections within the framework of its constitutional obligations, which are to ensure neutrality and transparency and preserve the freedom of choice of the voter.”

According to the electoral lists announced by the Independent National Election Authority, the number of voters is approximately 23 million and 486 thousand voters inside the country and 865 thousand and 490 voters abroad.

Charfi pointed out that the Independent National Elections Authority will monitor all election events in accordance with legal controls, and to ensure equality among candidates.

He revealed that the Independent National Elections Authority received 87 requests for accreditation from foreign press to cover the presidential elections, 50 of which were studied and 27 were accepted.

The National Independent Election Authority issued a decision setting out the controls for the work of the media and media coverage of the candidates for the presidential elections, which includes all public and private audio-visual media subject to Algerian law, which have a legal license, and other private audio-visual media that broadcast their programs legally from Algeria, including audio-visual activity via the Internet.