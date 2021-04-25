The launch of the new version of the famous Darara Tower in Kathmandu

Nepal inaugurated a replica of the famous Darara Tower that was destroyed during a powerful earthquake in 2015, on the eve of the sixth anniversary of this earthquake.

This nine-tiered tower dating back to the nineteenth century was one of Kathmandu’s most prominent attractions, and is located in Durbar Square. Like many other landmarks, it collapsed in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake, killing nearly 9,000 people.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Khadja Prasad Sharma Oli inaugurated the new white tower, which is 84 meters high, built next to the ruins of the original tower, with flowers hanging from the balcony of its top floor.

“The Darara Tower is linked to our feelings, our pride, our past and our history,” he said.

Two floors were erected underground to house a museum dedicated to the earthquake.

The original tower was rebuilt for the first time after the 1934 earthquake and was 50 meters high and offers spectacular views of the capital.

And more than fifty people were killed when it fell in 2015.

The new tower forms part of a huge national program for reconstruction that has been hindered by political and bureaucratic debates, which prevented the completion of a large number of buildings, including those designated for health purposes, government institutions and schools.

The National Reconstruction Authority reported that 93 percent of private buildings have been rebuilt.

About 493 of the 920 historic sites affected by the earthquake have been restored, including 288 in the process of implementation, according to government data.