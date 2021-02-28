Today, Sunday, the Federal Public Prosecution launched the new slogan for its identity, and this comes within the framework of its sustainable development plan, and to keep pace with the state’s celebrations of its golden jubilee.

The design of the new logo expresses the basic values ​​that control the performance of its mission as an authentic branch of the UAE judicial system, of impartiality, integrity and transparency, and these are the values ​​that ensure the achievement of justice, which the scale symbolizes in the design of the logo, in a manner that guarantees the protection of rights and the preservation of freedoms within the framework of constitutional legitimacy and the rule of law. .

The State Attorney General, Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, said in his speech on this occasion: “The launch of the new identity slogan of the Public Prosecution is an event that expresses the Public Prosecution’s keenness to continue the path of leadership and excellence in the performance of its work, in line with the vision of the United Arab Emirates and its national agenda, to achieve One of the most important goals of its centenary in the year 2071 is to be the safest country in the world, and it means continuous development, continued innovation and the continuous pursuit of prompt justice, and this is accompanied by a steadfast approach to raising the efficiency of members of the public prosecution and its affiliates to the highest technical levels in law and related sciences and fields, And looking forward to the future, to upgrade the judicial system to a global level, to keep pace with the successive booms, rapid developments and pioneering achievements of the United Arab Emirates, in accordance with the visions and aspirations of its wise leadership that pays attention to achieving efficient and easy justice and establishing the rule of law with the utmost attention, given that the rule of law and justice support development efforts that Made by the state. “

The Attorney General affirmed: “The march of development and achieving justice with leadership and distinction has been and will remain a goal and method of work for the Public Prosecution as it is the front of the UAE judiciary, so that the United Arab Emirates will remain an oasis of stability, security, safety and justice.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

