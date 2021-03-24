The Dubai International Prize for the Holy Qur’an decided to name the twenty-fourth session of the International Competition for the Holy Qur’an called “The Session of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him,” as the activities will start with the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The award was offered with the warmest condolences and sincere sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and the son of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, and to the whole of Al Maktoum, on the death of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul.

Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Award, Counselor Ibrahim Mohammed Boumelha, said: “We are in the award to feel deep sadness at the separation of a man of benevolence and tender, whose benevolent hands have reached many parts of the world, and the international prizes that he launched in many The fields, especially the educational and medical fields, have had a great impact on the development of these sectors, not at the state level, but at the global level as a whole. ”





