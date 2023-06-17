He miura 1, the prototype space launcher for satellites developed by the Spanish company PLD Space, has once again stayed on the ground after a new launch attempt last morning from Huelva. The company has explained that the abort of the operation was automatic after a failure was detected in the release of the cables that connect the bay (compartment) that houses the electronic flight systems (avionics) with the launch platform.

PLD Space attempted a launch on May 31 that only had a minor technical incident due to abnormal behavior in the LOX load, the liquid oxygen that favors combustion. However, the operation went ahead and had to be interrupted due to the presence of high-altitude winds of greater intensity than the rocket could bear.

More information

Last night, the first launch protocols were back up and running, but an automatic suspension was executed after detecting that the cables in the cargo area that houses the electronics that are applied to air and space navigation had not separated from the platform.

Raúl Torres, CEO and co-founder of PLD Space, has described the new attempt as a “success”, although it has not been consummated. In a company statement he explains: “Having been able to complete all the procedures and reach the auto-sequence phase on time, engine start and nominal thrust is a success. 99.9% of all processes have been successful. Launching a rocket is very difficult, but we are getting closer. We will try again.”

PLD Space has ensured that all the infrastructure remains operational and in “perfect condition”, both the launch ramp and the rocket are and the payload. After an analysis of the failure detected at the last minute, the company will look for a new opportunity, the third, to launch the rocket, which will be the first by a private European company to try to reach space from continental soil.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.