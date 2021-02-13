Khalifa University of Science and Technology announced today the readiness of “Abu Sat”, the miniature satellite that was designed and developed by university students and with the support of the Yahsat satellite communications company “Yahsat” and the global Northrop Grumman Company to launch into space on February 20 from the “Wallops Flight Center” “In Virginia, on board the Northrop Grumman Antares missile.

The main mission of the satellite is to provide the opportunity for students to design software models related to control systems, identify trends, employ them and test them, as this project was worked on in the Yahsat Space Laboratory at the Khalifa University Center for Space Technology and Innovation.

Zabbysat seeks to evaluate and test direction-finding strategies and control systems by capturing images with a digital camera that is directed in specific paths.

The directional algorithms and control systems contribute to enhancing the accuracy of the satellite’s direction finding and its response time to changes in directions compared to other traditional algorithms.

As for the source system, “Zabbysat” needs much less energy than its counterparts to achieve the targeted directions, and in case it succeeds, these algorithms will form a reliable reference that can be used in the field of satellite missions in the future.

It is noteworthy that the satellite “MySat-1”, which was developed by students of Khalifa University as the first miniature satellite that was designed, constructed, tested and then operated as part of an academic program in the country that was launched in February 2019.

MySat-1 contained an experimental coin-sized cell battery manufactured using technology developed at the university in addition to the use of a VGA camera developed in the YSAT Space Laboratory using commercially available components.