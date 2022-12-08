The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority announced the launch of the annual “Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence” to honor distinguished farmers and livestock breeders, stimulate agricultural innovation and commercial farms in the United Arab Emirates, and encourage the adoption of best practices and modern agricultural systems to ensure the sustainability of the agricultural sector. Both plant and animal.

The value of the prizes is approximately 6.7 million dirhams, distributed in three main categories, the first for the distinguished farmer and breeder, the second for agricultural innovation, and the third for commercial farms. With valuable prizes in various agricultural fields.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety, said that in implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and consecration of the achievements made by the UAE in the agricultural field, An award for the distinguished farmer and innovation in the field of agriculture was launched to honor and encourage farmers, breeders, and commercial farms, to follow international practices, with the aim of upgrading the agricultural sector and creating an environment conducive to innovation, adding that this award would contribute to increasing agricultural production, in both parts. plant and animal, and to enhance food security.

His Highness stressed that the agricultural sector occupies a central position in achieving economic growth, supporting social and environmental development, and improving the income of farmers and educators, and it was and still is the catalyst for development, stability and prosperity, explaining that the award is being launched in conjunction with the “Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba”, in appreciation and fulfillment of the vision The late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, consolidate his legacy, move forward in spreading his vision and continue his efforts to achieve agricultural sustainability.

His Highness explained: “Our responsibility is to maximize the role of farmers and livestock breeders, as they are the active element in the food and vital security system.”

For his part, Saeed Al-Bahri Al-Amiri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety, said, “The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence will be an annual award to celebrate excellence in the field of agricultural sustainability, motivate farmers and breeders to adopt best practices, follow modern agricultural systems, and enhance the spirit of competition.” positivity, as well as the development and diversification of local production and its empowerment, and serious dealing with the challenges facing the agricultural sector. Food security, based on a future vision entitled “Innovative Farmer with a Sustainable Vision.”

The “Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence” includes three categories, the first covering eight sub-categories for the distinguished farmer and breeder, where four awards have been allocated to the vegetative division categories, which are the award for the best farm in the field of open cultivation, the best farm for cultivation in greenhouses, in addition to the best farm. In fruit production, the best organic farm.

While four other awards were allocated to the animal section category, including the productive estate category, the small producers category (broiler chicken breeding), the beekeepers category, and the aquatic organisms category.

As for the second category, it was allocated to agricultural innovation, and it includes two awards, the first for the vegetable part, and the other for the animal part. Finally, the third category was allocated to commercial farms, and it includes two awards, one for commercial animal production, and the other for commercial vegetarianism.

Nominations open

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority announced that opening the door for nominations and receiving applications for participation started as of yesterday, through the official website of the award. And then the door for participation closed on December 31, so that the technical and field evaluation process begins in accordance with the criteria and conditions that were set by the technical committee of the award. Followed by the process of approving the results of the evaluation, and announcing the candidates qualified for the final stage, so that the winners will be honored during a prestigious closing ceremony attended by a number of important personalities, and in the presence of all participants, during the month of March 2023.

56

A contestant from the owners of farms, productive estates, beekeepers, aquatic organisms, and commercial farms, compete for the award.