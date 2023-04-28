The Emirates Financial Institute, in cooperation with the UAE Competitiveness Council (NAFES), the Institute’s strategic partner and supporter in the localization of the financial sector, will organize from May 1 to May 18 the first “Ithraa Employment Exhibition” dedicated to employing young Emiratis looking for work in the financial and banking sector, at the Institute’s headquarters. In Dubai, Dubai Academic City, with the participation of more than 50 leading banks, insurance, exchange and finance companies in the region.

The job fair seeks to provide 1,500 jobs, 700 of which are in the banking sector, 300 in the insurance sector, 500 in the exchange sector, and about 50 in finance companies, by introducing the most prominent banks and leading companies in the banking and financial sector in the region with the best candidates from UAE nationals.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, workshops will be held in partnership with the UAE Competitiveness Council (NAFES), in addition to allocating a pavilion to provide vocational guidance to young job seekers throughout the event.

Noura Al Balushi, Acting Director General of the Emirates Financial Institute, said: “We are pleased to announce the organization of the first “Ithraa” job fair, which represents an ideal platform to link candidates with the hiring companies. Leading the business sectors of the future.

She added that the Institute is working hard by devoting all its energies to implement plans to attract and prepare national competencies to work in the financial and banking sector and integrate them within it so that they have a role in strengthening the national economy and achieving a qualitative development shift in the Emirates in order to achieve the ten principles on which the state’s vision for the next fifty years is based.

The first week of the exhibition is devoted to holders of a cumulative GPA of 3.0 and above, holders of a bachelor’s degree in banking, insurance, finance and other related fields, and graduates of the field of information technology in the future technical leadership program with a cumulative average of 3.0 and above. Secondary school education without requirements for the average, and the job opportunities offered in it are concentrated in the exchange sector and financing companies.

The exhibition will be held on May 17 and 18 at the institute’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi for holders of a bachelor’s degree with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above and for graduates of the field of information technology in the future technical leadership program with a GPA of 3.0 and above, as it presents jobs in the fields of banking, insurance, exchange and financing companies.

The list of banks participating in the Ithraa First Career Fair includes First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC Bank Middle East, Standard Chartered, Emirates NBD, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai and Sharjah Islamic Bank.