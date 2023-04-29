The Emirates Financial Institute, in cooperation with the UAE Competitiveness Council (NAFES), the institute’s strategic partner and supporter in the process of localizing the financial sector, will organize, from the first to the 18th of next May, the “First Ithraa Employment Exhibition”, dedicated to the employment of young citizens seeking work in the sector. Finance and Banking, at the Institute’s headquarters in Dubai, Dubai Academic City, with the participation of more than 50 leading banks, insurance, exchange and financing companies in the region.

The exhibition seeks to provide 1,500 jobs, 700 of which are in the banking sector, 300 in the insurance sector, 500 in the exchange sector, and about 50 in finance companies, by introducing the most prominent banks and leading companies in the banking and financial sector in the region with the best candidates from the country’s citizens.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, workshops will be held in partnership with the UAE Competitiveness Council (NAFES), in addition to allocating a pavilion to provide vocational guidance to young job seekers throughout the event.

Noura Al Balushi, Acting Director General of the Emirates Financial Institute, said that the exhibition is an ideal platform to connect candidates with the recruiting companies.

She added that the Institute is working hard by devoting its energies to implementing plans to attract and prepare national competencies to work in the financial and banking sector and integrate them within it so that they have a role in strengthening the national economy and achieving a qualitative development shift in the Emirates, in order to achieve the ten principles on which the state’s vision is based for the next fifty years.

The first week of the exhibition is devoted to holders of a cumulative GPA of 3.0 and above who hold a bachelor’s degree in banking, insurance, finance and other related fields, and to graduates of the field of information technology in the future technical leadership program with a cumulative average of 3.0 and above, while the second week is devoted to holders of a bachelor’s degree and those with Secondary school without requirements for the average, and the job opportunities offered in it are concentrated in the exchange sector and financing companies.

The exhibition will be held on May 17 and 18 at the institute’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi for holders of a bachelor’s degree with a GPA of 3.0 or above and for graduates of the field of information technology in the future technical leadership program with a GPA of 3.0 and above, as it presents jobs in the fields of banking, insurance, exchange and financing companies.