The activities of the joint exercise “Iron Union 14” between the Emirati ground forces and the US army, which is to be held on UAE soil, and will continue for ten days.

The joint exercise aims to exchange military expertise to raise combat competence and readiness, develop the skills of members of the ground forces, raise combat competence, to reach professionalism in performing tasks, and to strengthen relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

The “Iron Union” exercise comes within the plans and joint training programs of the ground forces with the US Army to exchange experiences and enhance military cooperation in the field of joint operations, in a way that contributes to raising the level of efficiency of the armed forces in the two countries.

All preparations for the joint exercise have been completed after the arrival of the American forces participating in the exercise.