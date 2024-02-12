Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, opened yesterday the third session of the International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition, which is being held under the patronage of the Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei, amid a large turnout at the Center. Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions (ADNEC). This leading global event is hosted by the National Search and Rescue Centre, under the umbrella of the National Guard Command.

This event will be held over three days from February 12 to 14, providing a global platform to showcase the latest advanced innovations, including artificial intelligence applications, discuss emerging trends and a group of important topics and themes, and share best practices in the field of search and rescue operations. The International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition is the largest event of its kind in the world, and in its current session it brings together an elite group of speakers, experts and exhibitors at the local, regional and international levels.

The event's agenda included a series of discussion sessions concerned with establishing new standards for the efficiency and reliability of search and rescue operations, improving the use of available resources and capabilities to save lives and achieving a positive impact on a broader scale. The International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition also devotes ample space to displaying the latest technologies used at the local and international levels. In the search and rescue sector.

Director of the National Search and Rescue Centre, Colonel Pilot Rashid Ahmed Al Naqbi, said: “We are pleased to launch the third edition of the International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition, amidst large participation of experts, specialists and those concerned with this vital sector from all over the world. The main goal of hosting this global event is to provide an integrated platform that allows experts and leading companies to showcase a variety of technologies, including artificial intelligence applications and innovations, and methodologies to advance the development of the search and rescue sector.”

Al-Naqbi added: “The 2024 session represents a milestone in the journey of this international event, as it witnesses double the volume of participation compared to the previous edition.”

The International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition focuses on establishing sustainable institutional frameworks with the aim of strengthening cooperation, improving response policies for search and rescue operations, and improving the effectiveness and flexibility of life-saving methodologies and tasks.

Since its launch in 2020, the International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition continues to consolidate its position as a prominent global event, focusing on shaping the future of safety and exploring ways to develop search and rescue operations using advanced technologies, solutions and methodologies.