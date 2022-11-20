Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The National Search and Rescue Center of the Supreme Council for National Security is organizing the International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition, in its second session, on the 21st and 22nd of November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center under the slogan “We Save Lives”, with the participation of strategic partners and companies specialized in the field of search and rescue in the conference.

Dr. confirmed. Stephen Tomajan, Director General of the National Center for Search and Rescue, said that the aim of the conference is to create a sustainable institutional framework for cooperation and coordination between the agencies working in the field of search and rescue, to discuss the most important topics in the field of search and rescue, the latest innovative trends in this field, and to identify the challenges facing workers in search and rescue. The search and rescue sector, discussing appropriate solutions for it, reviewing the distinguished experiences in the field of search and rescue, exchanging experiences with workers in this field, and the importance of raising the efficiency of the resources and capabilities available to institutions in the field of search and rescue, through the proper use of the available resources of partners; With the aim of improving the performance of indicators in the search and rescue sector.

More than 80 entities will participate in the exhibition accompanying the conference, which reviews all the findings of modern technology in developing the field of search and rescue, and everything related to preserving the safety and security of the state, its citizens and residents. (3) aircraft specialized in search and rescue, and more than (10) land and sea vehicles and equipment will be displayed for the first time in the world. In addition, (17) speakers specialized in the field of search and rescue at the local, regional and international levels will participate. The conference will also discuss and display the latest innovations in the field of search and rescue, in addition to presenting new technologies that have been applied locally and globally in this field. This includes introducing new inventions in the field of artificial intelligence, satellites, geographic systems, search and tracking systems, air and sea navigation systems and many other technologies that benefit search and rescue operations, as well as facilitating cooperation and coordination between organizations participating in search and rescue operations.