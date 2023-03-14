Mona Al-Hamoudi (Abu Dhabi) The first global summit “Predicting a Healthy Future” was launched today in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the “Reaching the Last Mile” campaign, and it will continue until March 16, with the participation of 200 leaders representing government and private sectors, non-governmental organizations, and global financing and education institutions in the event. More than 40 countries, with the aim of reaching a healthy global community that can implement proactive solutions and provide sufficient financing ahead of the COP28 climate summit.
The “Predicting a Healthy Future” initiative, which was launched in 2020, comes through seed funding provided by the “Reaching the Last Mile” initiative – a group of global health programs supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, in Introduction Efforts to eliminate malaria associated with climate change. By developing advanced tools for health prediction of the spread of these diseases and developing systematic plans and supporting policies to help governments implement them, the appropriate timing for the necessary health interventions can be determined and targeted for these diseases more effectively.
The “Predicting a Healthy Future” initiative aims, in cooperation with the “Reaching the Last Mile” campaign, by holding the first global summit to predict a healthy future, in light of growing concerns about the devastating effects of climate change on human health and disease control and efforts to eradicate them.
