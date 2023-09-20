Sami Abdel Raouf

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, the work of the global conference to formulate policies for the future of ports, organized by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, was launched this morning, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Authority. Dubai Civil Aviation, Chairman of Dubai Airports Corporation, Supreme Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai, His Excellency Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai Residency, and an elite group of leaders. Decision makers, researchers and experts from around the world; With the aim of drawing a road map for building policies for the future of ports, at the Madinat Jumeirah Hotel in Dubai. The conference began its work with an opening speech in which Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, welcomed the sponsor of the conference, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, and the guests of the country and the attendees, and through which he affirmed Dubai’s leadership in providing the highest quality standards. Global service standards in all its land, sea and air ports, and embodying the vision of the wise leadership in transforming the United Arab Emirates into one of the most prominent global destinations in the tourism and travel sector. He pointed out the uniqueness of the UAE in general, and the Emirate of Dubai in particular, in its distinction through careful advance planning, continuous brainstorming, anticipating the future with its various opportunities and challenges, developing proactive plans, topping the highest global centers, and its success, as it succeeded in transforming the tourism and travel sector into a leading industry, establishing its position as one of the The most prominent destinations in this field. He said: We are working to ensure that the results of this conference make the future of ports safer, more flexible, easier and more convenient, while taking into account the humanitarian aspect in this regard. The conference included a hologram video showing the development of Dubai Residency’s efforts with regard to smart travel and the future of ports. The conference commenced its work by organizing a keynote session presented by François (Laruelle), Director of the Central Unit Division of the European Border and Coast Guard Organization (FRONTEX), in addition to a panel discussion entitled: “Future Challenges and Innovative Solutions” (Transforming Border Management and Data Protection Processes). Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Adel Ahmed Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer at Emirates Airlines, and Tricia Kennedy, Acting Director of the Office of Strategic Transformation, Office of Field Operations, US Customs and Border Protection, Stephen J. Grant, Director of Business Development and Strategic Alliances, Identity Verification Limited, and Miguel Litman, CEO and Founder of Vision Box. The discussion aimed to explore innovative processes, advanced systems, and modern technologies to speed up and facilitate border inspections and ensure security and safety. Participants also reviewed the challenges posed by the increase in the number of travelers and ways to confront them.