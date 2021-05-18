Maryam Bukhathamin (Ras al-Khaimah)

Yesterday morning, through a virtual press conference, I announced the official launch of the Emirates Inflammatory Bowel Disease Society, as the first association for the disease in the UAE, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Community Development, under the patronage of Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, with the aim of shedding light on IBD and contributing to Improving the lives of people affected by this disease, especially since the percentage of those infected with it ranges between 2-4% of the population in the country.

Commenting on the launch of the association, Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan said: “The Emirates Inflammatory Bowel Disease Association is a vivid example of collective and societal work to achieve the goals of wise leadership. The launch of the IBD is in line with the goals of the UAE Vision 2021 to develop a care system. Healthy with international standards and standards, developing comprehensive and integrated health facilities and facilities in innovative and sustainable ways, and working to ensure easy accessibility, and I am proud to be the sponsor of this important initiative, as we work together to protect and advance the health and safety of society.

Dr. Maryam Al-Khatri, founder of the association and head of the endoscopy department at Ibrahim bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital, a specialist in digestive diseases, said: Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) is an umbrella term used to describe disorders that include chronic inflammation that affects the digestive system, noting that The term includes two types of disorders, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis as the most common disease, which is considered a chronic disease, noting that it is often diagnosed in adolescents and adults between the ages of 20 and 30 years, and about their detailed numbers. The association will contribute to creating a database on the number of people infected with the disease, and thus the ability to conduct studies, research and other scientific contributions that help those with IBD.

She explained that the association will present a comprehensive program aimed at improving the quality of life of patients, and enabling them to share their experiences and support each other. The association will also provide a medical platform for communication with senior specialists, and with the launch of the first website dedicated to inflammatory bowel patients in the region (www.IBDUAE.ae), The association will use educational and awareness activities to raise awareness among the public, noting that the association’s official website is in Ras Al Khaimah, and there are plans to open its branches in Dubai and some of the emirates of the country.

For his part, Dr. Zahir Al Ketbi, a member of the medical advisory board of the Emirates Inflammatory Bowel Disease Society, said: The disease affects the patient’s family and social life and even the future. Because of the symptoms that accompany the disease.

Diagnose

Dr. Vito Anis, a member of the medical advisory board, at the Emirates Inflammatory Bowel Disease Association, said that a correct and accurate diagnosis is crucial to treating the condition and starting with it with a specific medical program, noting that there are a number of patients postponing the issue of discussing the disease due to the embarrassing symptoms, which leads to delayed accurate diagnosis It results in more severe symptoms and a complication of the condition.

Sarah, one of the patients with the disease, said that she initially contracted the disease, and that he would remain with her throughout life, but she corrected the issue and regained strength with treatment and surgery, and continued her path, demanding, like other patients, that there be more awareness of the disease and its symptoms.

In turn, Muhammad Hassan suffers from the same disease, and said that he faced difficulties that greatly affected his life, hoping that there would be treatments for the disease.