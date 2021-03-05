Sharjah (WAM) – Calligraphers ’homes in the Calligraphy Square in Sharjah witnessed the opening of the fifth edition of the“ Katateeb Creations ”exhibition, which includes 56 artworks by 34 participants and the participation of members of the Katateeb program in Sharjah mosques, female members of the Women’s Union Association in the emirate and participants from all over the country.

The opening was attended by Abdullah Al Owais, head of the Sharjah Culture Department, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qusayr, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department in the department, and a crowd of fans of Arabic calligraphy amid adherence to all preventive measures.

The paintings formed an aesthetic lettering energy that adorned the walls of homes and reflected a remarkable visual culture, due to its flow in various lines such as the patch, diwani naskh, thuluth, and kufi, while carrying Qur’anic texts, prayers and instructional phrases.

Al Owais toured the exhibition and listened to the explanations of the course supervisors from professors and specialists in the field of Arabic calligraphy.

A number of professors pointed out that the march of Arabic calligraphy requires effort and tireless work on training to reach the art of Arabic calligraphy for these levels that participate in the exhibition, explaining that the paintings are of male and female students who joined the “Katateeb” program years ago, so that their output became remarkable, and among these students were those who received various awards. .

It is noteworthy that the “Katateeb” program, which was launched in 2014, emphasizes the enlightening role of the mosque in spreading and preserving Arab-Islamic culture, including the culture of Arabic calligraphy and deepening the community’s awareness of the art of Arabic calligraphy, in addition to practicing original calligraphy automatically and daily as a result of interest in it.