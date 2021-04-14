Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Hamad Al Marzouqi, director of the Emirates Moon Exploration Project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, confirmed that a prototype of the “Rashid” moon explorer will be prepared, where the necessary tests will be conducted in the coming months, and many simulations will be carried out, and after that step the manufacturing process will start This came yesterday during the announcement of the signing of an agreement with the Japanese commercial space launch company, “I-Space”, which will provide delivery services for the cargo and equipment of the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project. According to this agreement, “I-Space” is the strategic partner of the center at the launch of the project. It is considered the first of its kind in the Arab world.

Al-Marzouki said that the explorer will be launched from Florida, in the United States, in the last quarter of 2022, explaining that despite the small size of “Rashid”, the explorer is expected to send at least 1,000 images, including landing moments on the surface of the moon, thermal and self-images in addition to footage. Night time to Earth, navigation data that includes flight time, lunar surface terrain, inertial unit data, temperatures, and energy consumption levels will also be sent.

He added that the engineers of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center are working to determine the location of the explorer landing on the surface of the moon, by designing its own movement system, where the construction of the electronics has been completed, provided that the construction of the actual model will be completed next March.

He added: The explorer “Rashid”, which will be built completely in the UAE, will carry out his duties on a lunar day, but we aspire to work in the lunar night, and that is still under study.

He added: The “Rashid” explorer will contain high-quality and efficient technologies, based in its work mainly on analyzing data and results, without the need to send them to the ground, as was the case in previous missions. Among the devices that will be provided to the explorer “Rashid” during The development stage is three-dimensional cameras, advanced and effective sensor and communication systems, solar panels to provide it with power, cameras to monitor movement vertically and horizontally, microscope cameras to monitor the finest details, and thermal imaging cameras.

This project is an essential part of the UAE’s strategy for space exploration, which aims to build new capabilities and knowledge capabilities, inspire future generations to enter the field of space science and research, and enhance opportunities for cooperation and international partnerships in the field of space exploration. After implementing this mission, the UAE will join the list of countries that have succeeded in Send exploratory missions to the moon, after the United States, Russia and China.

Exploration missions

Yousef Hamad Al-Shaibani, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “The Emirates Moon Exploration Project is aimed at achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to establish the name of the UAE in the space sector on the global stage by carrying out exploratory missions that enrich human knowledge and contribute to the development of technology in The whole world, and this project will also contribute to drawing new features of the space and knowledge economy in the Emirates, in continuation of the progress made by the country in the field of space exploration, and reaching our primary goal of establishing the name of the UAE among the forefront of the pioneering countries in this scientific and vital field. ”

Space robots

In turn, Engineer Adnan Al-Rayes, Director of the Mars 2117 Program and Senior Director of the Remote Sensing Department at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “The Emirates Moon Exploration Project represents a pivotal step in order to pave the way for sending future exploration missions with the hands of Emiratis and localizing technology for space robots. The Emirati team is divided into 4 teams in the project, between a team specialized in building the engineering structure of the explorer, another responsible for communications, another specialist in engineering and risk management, and another responsible for thermal systems and imaging.

He added: “Our cooperation with the Japanese company (ISpace) comes in line with the ambitious vision of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, which aims to build a vibrant and sustainable space system based on cooperation opportunities and fruitful partnerships. The UAE moon exploration project represents a milestone in the UAE space sector, as it will contribute to providing the global scientific community with valuable data and information about the moon, in addition to implementing new testing mechanisms that will bear great importance for future manned space missions to Mars.

New innovations

Dr. John Walker, chief engineer of exploration roving vehicles at iSpace, said: “We expect an increase in the use of small-sized spacecraft in lunar exploration missions, and we are pleased to help the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center send the (Rashid) Moon Explorer to the moon, in a step that will pave the way. For the next stage of special exploration activities in this area ».

Partnerships between the public and private sectors are expected to support efforts to launch new innovations, and to enhance the growth and prosperity of commercial market activities to explore the moon, especially as the attention of governments and companies around the world is directed towards these areas. These endeavors broaden global economic prospects and ensure a sustainable future for humankind.

ISpace

The cooperation includes the provision of the “I-Space” company to provide the landing craft, in addition to providing wired and energy communications during the approach stage to the moon, and wireless communication after the landing. The company “I-Space” is implementing the project as part of its first exploration mission, which is scheduled to be launched in 2022. Within the company’s commercial program for moon exploration, Hakoto-R, the Emirati team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Space Exploration will develop the explorer “Rashid” with the help of 100% Emirati engineers with experience in the field of developing robots, and ISpace is a company specializing in the exploration of the moon, and it has More than 130 employees operate offices in Japan, Europe and America. ISpace, which was founded in 2010, is run by Hakoto’s Japanese science team, which was among the five finalists in the Google Lunar X Prize competition.