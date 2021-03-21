The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has reported that the launch date of the DMSat1 satellite has been postponed to tomorrow, Monday, instead of today, for the second time, at exactly 10:07 am UAE time.

Adnan Al Rayes, director of the DMSat 1 project, senior director of the remote sensing department at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “The occurrence of an emergency matter that affects the schedule of the launch of satellites is possible and it occurs in such large projects that depend on more From an external factor. “

He added: “Our teams overseeing the environmental satellite project DMSAT1, present at the launch base and in Dubai, have extensive experience in this field and are fully aware of the mechanisms for dealing with these emergency conditions, and the launch has been postponed until tomorrow (Monday), if all the required factors are available. And if it is not available, then we will have to postpone to another day, as the launch window is available until the 30th of this March, which means that the launch of the moon is possible during the next ten days if the appropriate conditions are provided. And if the launch is not done within 10 days, the missile will be transferred to Clean rooms, inspect the satellite and recharge it before setting a new launch date. “





