Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, launched the “Dubai Destinations” campaign in its second winter season, to highlight the most important tourist attractions and the most important events that characterize Dubai in This time of the year, whether recreational or cultural, as well as sports and creativity, gives Dubai a strong momentum that the campaign seeks to highlight in a way that confirms its position as the best city to live and visit in the world.

The launch of the new winter season of the “Dubai Destinations” campaign came in the presence of a number of content makers participating in the campaign, media representatives, and influencers at the headquarters of the Dubai Government Media Office. . During the meeting, the new website of the campaign was also revealed www.dubaidestinations.ae To be the platform through which campaign content can be accessed, including information, photos, videos, and interactive guides.

Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Media Office of the Government of Dubai, said: “We are pleased that the launch of the new winter season of the Dubai Destinations Campaign is shared with us by a large number of governmental, semi-governmental and private departments and agencies, creative content makers, influencers and media professionals, as part of a collective effort. It highlights the city’s distinctive features as a preferred choice to visit, especially since the winter season provides a broader scope for a large number of activities and events that adults and children alike enjoy.”

She added: «The campaign is a way to support content makers of all nationalities, as it allows them, through their creative style, to show the elements of distinction that Dubai enjoys among the cities of the world as a modern city that combines the past, present and future, especially since Dubai’s winter is one of the mildest winters in the world. Which increases its attractiveness in this period ».

Dubai topped the world’s destinations for visitors to spend a winter vacation, according to the results of the Winter Sun Index issued by the American “Park Sleep Fly” website, as the number of “hashtags” for Dubai’s photos on “Instagram” reached 111.4 million tags. Dubai also topped the world in the same index in terms of search times via Google over the course of 2022 for winter leisure activities, with more than 55,000 times, and a difference of about 20,000 times searches for other countries.

The sectors covered by the “Dubai Destinations” campaign are numerous, to make available to residents and visitors from within the country and from around the world a large amount of indicative information about Dubai’s various destinations in a creative manner, and through cooperation with a large number of creative content developers who contribute to highlighting the magnificence of these destinations. , and its great diversity through creative works that highlight important aspects of Dubai’s destinations and its activities and events during the winter season.

For her part, Shaima Al-Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, the entity responsible for implementing the Dubai Destinations Campaign, said: “We are pleased to launch the campaign again with the support of our partners, with whom we have one goal in common, which is to highlight this great momentum that puts Dubai in an advanced position on the list of global cities that deserve Visiting, Dubai is a vibrant city throughout the year, whose indicators rise significantly in the winter season, which provides a broader space for activities and events during this time of the year with its mild climate and warm sun.

She added: «We are also pleased that a distinguished group of talented young content makers will participate in presenting a large part of the content of this campaign, who will support the goals of the campaign with interesting content with a great deal of creativity that shows the excellence of Dubai by highlighting a wide range of activities, events and places in which everyone finds Visitor what he seeks from the elements of happiness. We are pleased to launch this season the campaign’s website, which will serve as a platform that collects all the campaign’s introductory materials, including photos, videos and information, to serve everyone who seeks to enjoy Dubai’s winter.”

Dubai Destinations covers many sectors that are characterized by its intense activity during the winter season, which is very popular this season, starting with the distinguished food experiences that Dubai is famous for and made it one of the capitals of food tourism in the world, with its great diversity, starting with the famous popular dishes. And ending with the largest international chains of Michelin-starred restaurants, as well as destinations where adventure lovers find their desired destination with activities and experiences that increase adrenaline levels such as skydiving, driving on sand dunes, as well as the many cultural, creative and sporting events that extend over months. Winter and increase the brilliance of Dubai during that period, especially with the influx of large numbers of visitors and families from outside the country to spend the end of the year holidays in Dubai, and enjoy the New Year celebrations there.

The campaign also covers the Hatta region, which is characterized by its picturesque nature and towering mountains, and is full of many tourist and archaeological sites, such as the Hatta Fort, the Hatta Dam, the Hatta Heritage Village and the Hill Park, which makes it a destination for tourists from all over the world. In addition to its picturesque nature and charming terrain, the Hatta region is famous for a large group of distinguished recreational facilities, resorts and high-end hotels, and its visitors have the opportunity to practice many activities, such as camping, cycling, hiking, swimming, etc., and the region also includes a group of natural reserves that host rare species. Many birds and wild animals, making it an unparalleled integrated tourist destination.

The campaign, whose content is inspired by the land, sea and sky of Dubai, will continue until February 2023, as the content of the campaign reflects its large number of activities that can be enjoyed on land, as well as marine recreational activities and sports, as well as the atmosphere of adventure that its fans can enjoy. Also in the sky of Dubai, which is also not devoid of attractions, especially for adventurers who love to practice skydiving.

The launch of the new winter season of the campaign was attended by a number of content makers participating in the campaign, media representatives, and influencers.

Dubai is leading global destinations on The Winter Sun Index. The number of “tags” for Dubai photos on “Instagram” reaches 111.4 million tags.

Spend the happiest time in Dubai

The “Dubai Destinations” campaign contributes to introducing the public to how to spend the happiest times in Dubai through the comprehensive information it provides about the main destinations of the emirate, and the services, facilities and establishments they include, as well as the activities and events they include, their times, and how to reach them, as the campaign seeks To help Dubai residents and visitors to plan well to spend unforgettable times in Dubai during the winter season, especially in the open areas to enjoy this huge amount of various events and activities in a pleasant winter atmosphere, which gives Dubai a special character that increases its brilliance, and confirms its entitlement to be the best. Cities of the world to visit.