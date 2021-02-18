Dubai (WAM) The Dubai Desert Rally, which is the first rally in the World Desert Rally Championship to be organized using sustainable solar energy, began today, as part of the partnership between the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the Emirates Cars and Motorcycles Organization.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, witnessed the launch of the rally from the Authority’s Innovation Center at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex, and the rally’s agenda was received by Mohammed bin Salim, President of the Emirates Automobile and Motorcycle Organization and Vice President of the International Automobile Federation «Via ».

Al Tayer praised the efforts of the Emirates Automobile and Motorcycle Organization in the field of sustainability and its keenness to organize the Dubai Desert Rally using clean energy, as the headquarters of the rally and the service and maintenance center are supplied with solar energy from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Complex, the largest solar energy complex in one location. In the world.

For his part, Mohammed bin Sulayem praised the efforts of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority to increase the proportion of renewable and clean energy in the energy mix in Dubai, and its keenness to support youth, provide an environment that encourages creativity and innovation, as well as their involvement in the sustainable development process.

DEWA aims, through the Innovation Center at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex, to support innovation and creativity in the field of clean and renewable energy and raise awareness about sustainability, in addition to refining national capabilities and enhancing business competitiveness. The Solar Energy Innovation Center research supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to diversify energy sources and provide 75% of Dubai’s energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.