The UAE Government Media Office launched the “Digital Communication Program” in cooperation with the New Media Academy, with the aim of enhancing the skills of communication managers and officials in the federal government through a series of interactive sessions held virtually from March 14 to April 8, 2021, with the participation of a large group of experts and academics specialized in Various fields of digital communication locally, regionally and globally.

The program comes within government efforts to upgrade communication cadres at the federal government level in general, in addition to keeping abreast of the latest trends and best practices in communication in particular, as the program is based on an advanced method that effectively integrates the theoretical and practical sides, and through a combination of training sessions, discussions and practical implementation For projects, in order to enhance the participants’ ability to understand the proposed themes, and to develop mechanisms for their practical implementation, in a way that meets the strategic objectives of government agencies and communication priorities.

On this occasion, Saeed Al-Eter, Head of the UAE Government Media Office, stressed that digital communication is the future, and adopting advanced digital means is a firm approach for the government in the UAE as part of its strategy to prepare for the future through the optimal use of modern technologies and technology.

He said: The digital communication program plays a pivotal role in our vision to enhance government communication tools, by targeting communication officials in more than 40 federal entities, and providing them with the skills and experiences that enable them to provide our national media with new innovative ideas, and able to carry its message forward in serving the nation and supporting the march. Development in various sectors.

Saeed Al-Atr added: The UAE is an inspiring story … and we need a connection that keeps pace with the latest developments and is present on various channels in order to spread its message to the world … and enable it to achieve its vision of being the best country in the world.

The axes of the digital communication program

The “digital communication program” to be held from March 14 to April 8, 2021 comes within the strategy of the UAE government media office aimed at empowering specialists in the field of communication. The importance of the program stems from its ability to support the skills and expertise of communication specialists in the federal government, And providing them with the latest developments and trends in digital communication processes, in order to enable them to draw an effective government presence on various communication channels.

The program, which witnesses a wide participation of experts, specialists and lecturers from high-level academic institutions, has been designed taking into account the developments that the region and the world have witnessed during the past period, and the resulting changes that require the development of communication policies in line with the new reality, and raise the readiness of communication programs within the system Governmental work in a manner that ensures the formulation of clear messages that reflect the goals of the federal authorities and highlight their approach to dealing with the next stage.

The program deals with the axes of the digital communication process in an integrated manner, starting with strategic planning, and by focusing on the elements necessary to develop the digital strategy of federal entities and how to formulate action plans to optimize their realization.

The program also discusses the production of content for digital platforms, and through introducing the different types of content and appropriate media, in addition to publishing and sharing.

Finally, the program deals with analyzing data on digital platforms, and how to convert them into action plans capable of achieving success and formulating goals in an optimal manner. At the conclusion of the program, the participants in the program prepare a “final project” or a case study that includes all the information they have acquired during the program.

International speakers and experts

The program sessions are presented by a group of the most important academics specialized in the field of digital communication, headed by Matt Bailey who teaches media and digital marketing at Duke University, and his training curriculum is used in many prestigious educational institutions such as Rutgers University and Duke University. , The leading education and training site “SUMMILLERN”, and “LinkedIn” courses.

Also participating in the program is Greg Garboy, an academic and specialist in digital communication and e-content from Wurtgers University, head of the teaching video and marketing content department at the Sibmlerlin website since 2007, where he developed the “Simplerlin” curriculum and licensed it to dozens of universities, colleges and training institutions across all He is the author of several books in the field of Communication and Marketing.

A number of experts and specialists in the field of digital communication also participate in the program, including “Caleb Gardner”, responsible for the electronic strategy of former US President Barack Obama, in addition to Mark Schaefer, who is one of the pioneers of marketing in the world, and his blog is considered one of the best blogs specialized in Marketing on the world level, and has 7 seven best-selling books.

It is worth noting that the “Digital Communication Program” translates the UAE leadership’s directives to invest in Emirati cadres and talents, and equip them with the advanced knowledge and expertise necessary to support the government work system and its requirements, in a way that contributes to achieving the UAE government’s goals to be among the best in the world.

Contact officials in federal agencies can apply for the program through the New Media Academy, and through the website https://share.hsforms.com/1y5sdaRVGQzyu4HqdQv7KyQ4ok5i.





