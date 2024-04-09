At Vostochny, 2 minutes before the launch, the first launch of the Angara-A5 rocket was canceled

The first launch of the Angara-A5 heavy launch vehicle from the newly built launch complex at the Vostochny Cosmodrome was canceled two minutes before launch. “The launch abort command has been issued,” said the commentator at the launch pad.

The rocket with the Orion upper stage and test payload was supposed to take off for the first time from Vostochny on Tuesday, April 9, at 12:00. The launch was postponed. “Work managers should prepare for 24 hours of parking,” said a commentator on the launch pad during a broadcast broadcast by the state corporation Roscosmos.

The launch of the rocket was postponed, the reason was said to be a failure of the pressurization system of the oxidizer tank of the central unit

They decided to schedule a second attempt to launch Angara-A5 on Wednesday, April 10, said Roscosmos General Director Yuri Borisov. In addition, he gave the reason for canceling the launch on Tuesday.

See also “Pensions”: The law did not place restrictions on the pensioner’s return to work Two minutes before the possible start, the automation stopped the start process due to a failure of the pressurization system of the oxidizer tank of the central unit. In this situation, fuel drainage is provided Yuri BorisovGeneral Director of Roscosmos

Such a cancellation of a rocket launch was called commonplace

The head of the Space Policy Institute, Ivan Moiseev, commenting on the incident, notedthat this happens often, and called the situation commonplace.

Photo: Roscosmos / RIA Novosti

“If the rocket is new, then they try to plan for everything, and if there are any problems, the launch is postponed. If you remember, at one time, even in the presence of the president at the Vostochny cosmodrome, the launch had to be postponed,” he noted. The specialist also believes that this problem is easy to fix. He indicated that it was necessary to ensure that fuel was supplied to the turbines. “Apparently, the pump did not work, or the electrics did not work, or the sensors did not work,” Moiseev concluded.

On April 8, the state commission authorized the first launch of the Angara-A5 heavy rocket from the Vostochny cosmodrome. The completion of the assembly of this rocket became known at the end of March. The docking of the space warhead, consisting of the Orion upper stage and a payload mock-up, with a “package” of three stages of the Angara-A5 launch vehicle took place on March 19.

It is known that the heavy Angara-A5 was launched three times – in December 2014, December 2020 and December 2021. All three launches were carried out by the Russian Ministry of Defense from the Plesetsk cosmodrome.