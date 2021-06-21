Ajman (WAM) launched Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman “Ajman Real Estate Index”, which is an important step within the department’s strategy to improve the performance of the real estate sector and effectively contribute to achieving the sustainable development goals sought by the Ajman government.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said that the project confirms that the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation keeps pace with the comprehensive renaissance witnessed by the Emirate of Ajman under the wise leadership that pays great attention to the real estate sector by providing the best facilities to investors in the emirate.

He explained that the “Ajman Real Estate Index” would enhance transparency and confidence in the Ajman real estate market and support the department’s efforts to achieve its vision of achieving global real estate leadership to delight dealers, stressing the department’s keenness and its continuous endeavor to provide distinguished services befitting the reputation of the Emirate of Ajman as one of the most prominent investment destinations and most markets. Real estate growth and stability in the region.