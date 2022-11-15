The activities of the first session of the World Media Congress were launched today in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, with international participation and a large global presence of leaders, thought leaders, experts and specialists in the media sector from various countries of the world.

The World Media Congress includes a conference and exhibition for professionals in the media industry.

The World Media Congress, which will be held over 3 days under the title “Shaping the Future of the Media Sector”, will witness the participation of more than 1,200 media sector leaders, specialists and global influencers representing 6 continents in the world, and includes more than 30 dialogues and a series of workshops in which more than From 162 distinguished international speakers.

The exhibition attracts more than 170 prominent media institutions and companies in the world representing 29 countries around the world, which showcase the latest international technologies specialized in these vital sectors.

The Congress is witnessing 6 major initiatives, which are the Live Shows Platform, the Global Program to Empower Young Media, the Future Media Lab, the Innovation Platform, the Global Buyers Program, and a special session on the role of media in consolidating a culture of tolerance in human societies.