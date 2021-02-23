The activities of the third day of IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions 2021 in Abu Dhabi were launched amid high competition between national and international companies to present the latest in military technology.

The 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi Fair encouraged many leading international companies to participate and review innovative defense solutions thanks to the quality of organization and the strict application of all precautionary measures.

The second day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 witnessed the signing of 11 deals worth 7.293 billion dirhams with local and international companies, bringing the total of deals witnessed by the two exhibitions since their inception to about 12.323 billion dirhams.

The 15th edition of IDEX and the 6th edition of NAVDEX are witnessing a prominent international presence with 900 companies from 60 countries, while the participation rate of national companies is 16%. During five days, ADNEC will bring together 110 international delegations and 500 media professionals, during which they will be briefed on the latest military equipment supported by artificial intelligence technologies.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

