The activities of the sixth session of the Emirati Media Forum were launched today evening at the headquarters of the Dubai Press Club, with the participation of Emirati media leaders, chief editors of local newspapers, major writers and media work figures in the country, and a group of academics and stakeholders in the sector.

Mona Al Marri, President of the Dubai Press Club, said that there are questions about our future local media strategy to keep pace with the aspirations of our country.

She added that the government has invested heavily in our media sector, but there is a need to coordinate and unify efforts at the national media level and to involve youth and pay attention to talent.

For her part, Maitha Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club, explained that we are living in a very important stage for the Emirati media, and hopes are high. Today, we are discussing the development of our media during the UAE Media Forum, and we are seeking fruitful discussions about the future of our local media.

The UAE Media Forum was keen to adopt a vision that would allow the participation of the younger generation, with its leapfrogging ambitions and aspirations towards the future, with a generation of experienced people who possessed assets of expertise and experience in the field of media.

The forum represents an opportunity to examine the development achieved by the Emirati media during the previous period, and to assess the extent to which this development is in line with future indicators that we must fully prepare for.





