The activities of the 34th edition of the International Biology Olympiad, which is hosted by the United Arab Emirates and organized by the Ministry of Education in partnership with the UAE University, kicked off today, over a period of eight days until July 10, in Al Ain.

The activities of the Olympiad were inaugurated by Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak Al-Shamsi, Head of the 34th edition of the International Biology Olympiad – Assistant Undersecretary for the Care and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education, in the presence of Dr. Suad Muhammad Al-Marzouqi, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs at the United Arab Emirates University, and Dr. Lenka Libresova, Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Olympiad. International Biology, and Dr. Saber Muzaffar, Chairman of the Academic Committee for the 34th edition of the International Biology Olympiad.

320 male and female students from 80 countries and 300 jury members, as well as a group of experts and specialists in biology from different countries of the world, are participating in the activities of the 34th edition of the International Biology Olympiad.

Commenting on this, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi affirmed that the UAE welcomes all participants in the 34th edition of the International Biology Olympiad, which the country is hosting for the first time in the Arab world, given its position and global leadership in the field of education, stressing the importance of the event as an important opportunity to discover talented students from different countries in the world in the field of biology, and contribute to the preparation and empowerment of future leaders in the life sciences, as well as enabling them to develop international scientific and research partnerships in the scientific community.

His Excellency said: “The UAE has been keen to adopt innovation and creativity as a solid approach and a basic pillar in developing its strategic development plans, so that creativity is a title for moving forward towards achieving its vision for the next fifty years. And more work to share their ideas and take advantage of their great energies, as they are the wealth and arms through which we will advance development and build the future.”

In turn, His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Al-Mualla, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, indicated that the importance of this Olympiad lies in the important addition it provides in terms of investing in developing the capabilities of future generations, empowering them in a vital scientific field, rooting their knowledge, and helping them generate creative ideas from Through contact with their counterparts from around the world, which will undoubtedly contribute to the development of advanced international scientific and research partnerships, and to prepare young students today to be future leaders in the life sciences in the future.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak Al-Shamsi said: “The most important purpose of organizing the Olympiad is to take the hand of talented students and develop their capabilities to greater, deeper and more comprehensive levels, and then work to develop students’ basic thinking skills in the field of biology, and delve deeper into complex life processes. and its cellular and molecular levels to the entire biosphere, which in turn contributes to the student’s understanding of biology concepts in a non-stereotypical way, and to enhance problem-solving, analysis and constructive criticism skills.”

Dr. Al Shamsi added: “The Ministry of Education, along with its strategic partner, the United Arab Emirates University, has been keen, since the moment of announcing the UAE’s hosting of the International Biology Olympiad, to prepare in advance, through the institutionalization of a real and effective partnership, for the graduation of this merit in an honorable manner befitting the reputation and status of the Emirates, and in proportion to the importance of This is the most prominent event on the global stage, by creating the ideal environment for competition, and intensive preparations for media, information technology and logistical services, as well as training about 200 graduate students and university professors to prepare and support the implementation and management of theoretical and practical tests for the Olympiad, and training 200 volunteers on the support mechanism. necessary organization for the success of the Olympiad.

For her part, Dr. Lenka Libersova said that the International Biology Olympiad brings together some of the most prominent young talents in the field of biology from all over the world to compete in the competition, which is the most prominent of its kind in the world. Dr. Libresova added: “I would like to express my deep appreciation and gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for its clear keenness to make the event a success and to host it in an optimal manner. I also wish all success to the organizing committee that was able to organize the Olympics in Al Ain during a record period, and I am confident that this version of the International Biological Olympiad You will witness unparalleled success.

It should be noted that the International Biology Olympiad is the most important international competition in the field of biology and a platform that attracts the best student talents in this field from all over the world. The UAE succeeded in hosting this Olympiad for the first time in the Arab world. It is also worth noting that this is the second World Olympiad hosted by the UAE, as it hosted the Junior Science Olympiad in December 2021.