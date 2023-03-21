Tomorrow, the activities of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023, organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in its 33rd edition, will start in various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, and will continue until April 25th, under the slogan “Ramadan and you are better.”

The festival is scheduled to witness over the course of 35 days many entertainment events, wonderful shopping experiences, amazing promotions and valuable prizes, as well as major discounts in shopping centers offered by the largest stores of the most famous international brands in Sharjah, as well as hotel packages and wonderful entertainment destinations.

During the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, shoppers can enjoy a selection of deals and offers offered by hundreds of brands in shopping centers across the emirate, offering discounts ranging from 25 to 75%. The most prominent international brands will also provide unbeatable discounts, and will give customers the opportunity to get Unprecedented deals in shopping centers and destinations in Sharjah.

The festival, which is held in cooperation with a number of local government departments, bodies and institutions, and with the support and support of the departments of shopping centers, central markets and specialized shops in Sharjah, also offers a number of exceptional experiences and events that embody the spirituality of the holy month, especially since the Emirate of Sharjah is one of the most important destinations worth visiting. During the holy month of Ramadan, due to its wonderful and unique blend of modern, traditional and Islamic activities that reflect the spirit of joy and are commensurate with the meanings and atmosphere of this occasion.

The Director General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, said: “The Sharjah Ramadan Festival is one of the first and most important initiatives launched by the Sharjah Chamber. In addition to fulfilling the dreams of thousands of people, creating an atmosphere of fun and entertainment, enhancing communication between families, friends and members of society, and embodying the customs and traditions of the indigenous people of the Emirates during the holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Awadi added: We are always keen to preserve the success and distinction of this great event, and this year we worked to present a session of the festival that makes the experiences of residents and visitors of Sharjah distinctive and unique, and through which it continues its important role represented in working on marketing and promoting Sharjah and highlighting its economic, social, cultural and tourism status. Contributing to strengthening the local economy and stimulating commercial activity in the markets to serve investment and its growth in all sectors and fields, and supporting the activities of the local private sector, as well as developing the concept and methods of promotional campaigns within the framework of preserving the values, traditions and authentic heritage of the UAE society.

For his part, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of the Economic Relations Department and General Coordinator of the Festival, said: We have been keen in the Sharjah Chamber, through cooperation with our partners in various sectors, to plan to present a unique version of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, a season that presents unforgettable memories for the residents and visitors of the emirate and enhances the status of Sharjah. As one of the favorite global destinations in the holy month of Ramadan, due to its atmosphere full of spirituality and social manifestations, as well as what the Ramadan Festival adds to Sharjah in terms of a schedule full of exceptional entertainment events that will be held throughout the emirate, as well as offering special promotions and prizes for shoppers throughout the days of the holy month. .

For his part, Director of the Corporate Communication Department in the Chamber, Jamal Saeed Bouznjal, called on everyone to participate in the Sharjah Ramadan Festival this year, and to explore all its masterpieces, unique experiences, and surprises that are in store for a large number of participating shopping centers and shops, as well as the Ramadan activities that will be launched by distinguished tourist destinations in the region. In addition to organizing a variety of activities that suit different groups of society and meet their needs, he expressed his thanks to the partners from the public and private sectors for their contribution in providing support and various offers that would enrich the experience of festival guests of different age groups.

The Sharjah Ramadan Festival is a milestone and a prominent social and economic event in the emirate, organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as part of its endeavor to stimulate the economic movement in general and the retail trade sector in particular, and to contribute to increasing the number of visitors to shopping centers, central markets and shops.