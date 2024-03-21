The launch of the Soyuz-2.1a rocket to the ISS did not take place due to automatic cancellation

At the Baikonur Cosmodrome from launch pad No. 31 (Vostok), the launch of the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-25 manned spacecraft was cancelled. This is reported RIA News.

“Attention at the launch complex. The launch was automatically cancelled. Bring the units of the launch complex to their original condition. Prepare to be parked for 24 hours,” said the broadcast announcer.

On board the ship were the first space flight participant from Belarus Marina Vasilevskaya, cosmonaut of the Roscosmos state corporation Oleg Novitsky and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson. The launch of the carrier was supposed to take place at 16:21 Moscow time. The spacecraft was expected to be launched into low-Earth orbit at 16:30.

In September 2023, the Russian manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-24 was launched on a Soyuz 2.1a rocket. Then cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, as well as astronaut Laurel O'Hara, went to the ISS.