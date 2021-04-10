Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Book Authority announced the launch of the 12th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, during the period from 19 to 29 May next, under the slogan “for your imagination”, where the new generations will be, for 11 days at the Sharjah Expo Center, on a date with an integrated set of activities Cultural, scientific and entertainment events are provided by a group of specialists, in addition to presenting the latest publications of local and international publishing houses aimed at children and adolescents. About this announcement Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority, confirmed that the festival has become today one of the development pillars that translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, aiming to establish the human being from the very beginning on the love of the book, knowledge and culture, and to emphasize the position of children as the engine of the renaissance and launch From the fact that interest in the knowledge and creativity of new generations is the uplifting of the entire society.

For her part, Khawla Al-Majini, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, explained that the festival chose this year the slogan “for your imagination” to instill in the new generations the importance of imagination in exploring a new world that transcends reality, and stimulates innovation, experimentation, research and learning. All the great ideas, inventions and creativity were behind it. Ample space for imagining and transforming ideas and perceptions into a new reality.

She indicated that the festival is keen in all its activities, activities and workshops to lead the new generations to discover their talents, science, literature and arts that represent a passion for them, stressing that the festival’s guests specialize in teaching and developing the skills of young people not only mental and creative, but also physical and sports.

The festival is launched this year, taking all necessary precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the protection of participants and visitors from the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), as the festival management developed an integrated plan to sterilize facilities and halls and daily sterilization of all festival halls and lobbies, in addition to providing thermal wipers and hand sanitizers, and confirming commitment By wearing masks, and leaving a safety distance.