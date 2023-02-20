Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)
In continuation of what “Al-Yasiri Art Production” started with the project to establish a TV channel, a radio channel, and a media and technical training institute for people of determination, the producer and director Salah Al-Yasiri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, announced his extensive work with his professional work team, which he trusted with the name and address of the channel’s vision, stressing that the radio will start from Through the name “Sout Al-Hamm Radio from Dubai”, via the Internet, it will carry the slogan: “Your words, your language, and your speech is your first passport to the hearts of others. Speak, because I need to hear your voice in order to see you.”
Al-Yasiri, who is based in Dubai Media City, explained that the team has completed preparations for the actual launch of the radio and television channel and the training institute, as part of the efforts and participation of a group of people of determination, who had a major role in this project that concerns them, which will benefit them by gaining experience and practice in managing Programs and channels in general, which contributes to highlighting their enormous potential and presenting it to the public with confidence.
Al-Yasiri added that intensive contacts will be made at a later time with centers and schools specialized in caring for people of determination, and with a number of specialized official authorities.
He said: “Our vision is to reach the best that can be presented in the world of television and radio, as we have developed a plan to attract qualified people of determination for this type of work, study, training and rehabilitation. Praise be to God, we are optimistic about the possibilities of people of determination, after we saw their work and efforts during the educational process in their centers, schools and universities, as it integrates them into all aspects of life, and gives them the right and possibility to live independently on an equal basis with others.
Salah Al-Yasiri revealed that television and radio channels will be broadcast through the Internet at first, and various entertainment, social, dramatic or cartoon programs will appear in a modern and developed manner in line with the future vision of the UAE, and there is a plan developed to start the broadcast process on April 18, 2024, which is the date on which the owner announced His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, launching the name “People of Determination”.
#launch #Sawt #AlHimam #Dubai #radio #station
Leave a Reply