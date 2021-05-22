Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The pilot tests will start today for school students, for grades four through twelve, and will continue until May 27.

The Emirates Institute for School Education (Taaleem) stated that the pilot tests contribute to ensuring students’ readiness for final exams and overcoming any technical obstacles that may arise. The end of the academic year 2020-2021 exams will be held for students of grades four through twelve during the period from June 8 to the 17 of the same month. In addition, make-up examinations will be held during the period from 20 to 24 June for those who are unable to sit for the exams due to a technical defect or due to a justified absence. As for the students of grades from the first to the third, it is decided to exempt them from the final exams, and they will be evaluated according to their performance in the formative evaluation by the teacher.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education has approved the updated version of the government schools’ readiness guide in the country, the end of the third semester 2020-2021 exams, and the schedule for holding examinations, and the guide defined a number of directives targeting students and parents in order to create the appropriate environment for exams, and to ensure that they are conducted smoothly far from any Obstacles, in a way that also achieves the maximum readiness of all components of the educational community to carry out examinations in line with the plans of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, which worked to take into account the current conditions that the educational system is going through without compromising the quality of its educational director. The updated guide that simulates all educational levels for students reflects the Foundation’s keenness to provide the best elements to ensure that the educational field is prepared for the end-of-school exams 2020-2021 and take into account the circumstances surrounding students, parents and cadres of the educational field to ensure full cooperation from all elements of the educational process to hold exams in accordance with best practices. The pedagogical practice in the educational matter. According to the guide, the exams will start on the eighth of next June for students of grades 4-12 and will continue until the 17th of June. The evidence indicated that students from grades one to three do not have exams for the end of the third semester, and their evaluation depends on what students have achieved in the school formative assessment work. As for the subjects of Group B for all students, there are no exams for them at the end of the third semester. Tasks and projects that will be delivered starting from 30 of the current month until 6/3/2021. All students in grades four to twelve will perform experimental tests that will be carried out during the period 23-27 May 2021, for the purpose of training them on the testing environment and working to avoid any technical obstacles that may arise. The Foundation confirmed that there will be make-up tests from 20 to 24 June targeting students who were unable to take the test for technical reasons or due to an absence of justification. With regard to students of determination who follow an individual educational plan – “curriculum modification”, the institution stated that they will be evaluated by the subject teacher in coordination with the special education teacher in the school so that the examination is prepared according to the individual educational plan. As for students of determination who follow an individual educational plan “Mismatah / Taqeef »then they take the same electronic exam prepared for the rest of the students.

Schedule of Grade 12 exams “Adding schedules for all tracks”: Grade 12 students in all tracks “General, Advanced, Elite and Applied” begin their exams on Tuesday 6/8 with the subject of Islamic education, then the subject of social studies on Wednesday 6/9 for all tracks as well, then “Chemistry / Biology” »On Thursday for the general track, then Sunday mathematics for a general track, the Arabic language for the Monday for the general track, the English language on Tuesday, then physics and finally the health sciences for the general track. As for the advanced track, they take the chemistry exam on Thursday, then mathematics, then the Arabic language, then the English language, then physics, next to the health sciences for the advanced track, and with regard to the elite track, they take the chemistry exam on Thursday, then mathematics on Sunday, then the Arabic language on Monday, and the English language on Tuesday, and physics on Wednesday, and finish the exams with biology. On Thursday 6/17 As for the 12th grade students, they continue their examination schedule, so that they sit on Thursday 6/10 the Applied Sciences exam, followed by an exam on Sunday in mathematics and then the Arabic language, and they finish their exams on 6/15/2021 with the English language subject. The Emirates Foundation for School Education developed a plan for make-up examinations for students who were unable to enter the exam platform due to a technical defect or due to a justified absence, as it is scheduled to start Sunday 20 June until 24 June for students from grades 4-12, while re-exams and improvement for grade students begin 12 In the second week of July, according to the time plan, the Foundation will announce the results during the first week of July.