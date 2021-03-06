Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park recently witnessed, with the support of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) and the Sharjah Investors Network, the launch of a local start-up specializing in providing solutions for reservations of all kinds of adventure tourism around the world, bearing the name “Mughamer.com” (Mughamer.com). ). The company operates an innovative electronic platform to provide reservation services for a range of high-quality adventures and marine, land and air activities around the world, and the possibility of virtual exploration and recognition of the advantages of destinations before booking, as it currently includes the most important adventure tourism sites in the UAE, Morocco, Brazil and Comoros, to include in later stages many From countries of the world.

The company launched each of Muhammad Al-Musharkh and Sarmad Al-Zadjali, who established a comprehensive and reliable platform that helps travel enthusiasts who are looking for safe and exciting adventure experiences to carefully plan their trips by entering them from anywhere in the world and get to know the many activities that are popular to them, provided by a group of providers. Affordable services.

Through the service providers participating in the platform, the company provides many adventure and exploration experiences in the most important sites in the mentioned countries, including safari, mountain climbing, exploring valleys and natural treasures, visiting places, cycling and four-wheel drive in difficult terrain, while the next phase will include various new options Such as diving in the seas and oceans and air adventures, visiting static volcanoes and learning about the landmarks that regular tourists have access to, and other options that will increase with the development of the platform.

“Adventure dot com” helps adventure enthusiasts to select destinations that suit their desires according to five languages, namely Arabic, English, Hindi, French and Spanish, as it gives users a wide choice in searching for adventures, according to the country, the type of activity, service providers, prices, reservation and payment, through The site’s secure online payment service, with the possibility of free cancellation at any time.