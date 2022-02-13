The third installment of the acclaimed Nintendo saga came to Game Boy Advance in 2006, but it still hasn’t left Japan.

The last Nintendo Direct arrived on February 9 loaded with surprises and with a special presence of the RPG genre. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 closed an event where we could see the remastering of Chrono Cross and Live A Live, a SNES RPG that never left japanwe also find the remake of the first two Front Mission and the inclusion of Earthbound and Earthbound Beginnings in the Nintendo Switch Online catalog, among others.

Naturally, the arrival of the first two adventures of Earthbound to Nintendo Switch has led us to ask ourselves if one day we will see Mother 3 in the West. The third installment of the cult RPG saga came to Game Boy Advance ago more than 15 years and still does not leave the Japanese country, with Japanese as the only playable language.

I will continue to wait for the global release of Mother 3Kameoka ShinichiAbout Mother 3 has spoken its producer, Shinichi Kameokafor nintendo-everything, adding to the demand from fans to see the game localized outside of Japan. “As a game lover, I will continue to wait for the worldwide release of Mother 3“Confessed Kameoka. The desire for the arrival of Mother 3 in the West has been evident for years, even former Nintendo manager Reggie Fils-Aimé joked about the number of times he was asked about Mother 3.

The famous actor Terry Crews has been another of the most popular fans who has not hesitated to launch demand RPG location. In addition to the desire to see the game beyond Japan, Shinichi Kameoka confessed that Shigesato Itoi, creator of Mother, rewrote part of the text, managing to change all the atmosphere, something that for Kameoka would be revealing. About Earthbound, Earthbound Beginnings and the arrival of Mother 3, Jesús Bella recently wanted to talk to you, in his opinion article about the latest Nintendo Direct.

