For a few weeks now, a fairly strong rumor has been going on about Xbox exclusives that will be released on more platforms, with mentions that point to the arrival of the popular HiFi Rush, hack and slash style game where following the rhythm is the most important thing. And according to the classifications, the corresponding port would have been listed towards nintendo switch and above all for PlayStationwhere the installment could be played on both the last generation console and the current one.

On the game's number anniversary that was recently, the team Tango Gameworks of Bethesda made an update for the game in which they give the following statement:

Available today, Hi-Fi RUSH Patch 7 includes the Anniversary T-Shirt Bundle containing a bundle of cosmetics to revolutionize Chai's wardrobe. Enjoy four new t-shirts PLUS an additional exclusive t-shirt based on the platform you own Hi-Fi RUSH on.

Firstly, this draws quite a bit of attention, given that “platform you own” is mentioned, that is, the thing would be expanding beyond consoles. Xbox and the PC, to that is added support for other controls that are not from the Microsoft brand. We can even see that the icon appears PlayStation when connecting to the game with Dualsenseso it is indicated that we could see this release soon on consoles.

However, this logo may only have been implemented for PC and there isn't much more about it.

For now, HiFi Rush Is available in Xbox Series X/S and Steam.

Via: Kitguru

Editor's note: It would definitely be fun to try this game on other consoles, but even more so on the Nintendo Switch. Frankly, I don't care if it comes out on PlayStation, I want to have it to wear on an OLED, and of course, the physical format should be available.