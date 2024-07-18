EA Sports FC feels confident about competing in the future against its possible replacement, FIFA 2K.

After more than a year since the separation of Electronic Arts with the FIFAthe latter chose to develop a soccer game together with 2K, the developer of games such as NBA 2K, WWE 2K, PGA Tour 2K. FIFA 2K will attempt to be the successor to the magical saga that was once called the same as them, “FIFA”, but is now called EA Sports FC.

Despite facing his former allies, owners of practically the professional sport of his game EA is confident, and they truly believe that years of experience and reputation are unmatched by anything FIFA 2K attempts.

“We welcome competition“said Sam Rivera, Executive Producer of EA Sports FC during the presentation of EA Sports FC 25”We welcome competition and I think that’s a good thing. It’s good for everyone. We want to see what other football games can do.”

EA Sports FC 25 will be released this year on September 27, while FIFA 2K is expected to be released before the 2026 World Cup, as the title is still in development.

How to download EA Sports FC Mobile?

The game can be downloaded from the AppStore for iOS devices or Google Play on Android to play for free.

To celebrate her new cover, all users who play between July 18th and August 18th will have access to the Jude Bellingham item with an average rating of 95, so you know what to do, download it now and get this exclusive item.

