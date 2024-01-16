Dubai (WAM)

The organizing committee of the “Custom Show – UAE 2024” exhibition for modified and classic cars and motorcycles announced the launch of its ninth session in Expo City Dubai, during the period from the first to the third of next March.

Jamal Saleh bin Lahej, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the event, confirmed that the ninth edition will differ from previous editions, pointing out that choosing the place added several gains that emerged with the success of the eighth edition last year at Expo Dubai as well.

The head of the organizing committee announced the opening of registration for companies and private entrepreneurs wishing to participate, explaining that the committee decided to grant national clubs special sites to encourage participation and highlight their role in sponsoring and organizing events for fans of these hobbies.

He said, “The exhibition has proven its success and brilliance year after year thanks to the support of the wise leadership and the interest of officials in government departments and national institutions, as well as the great public interaction from fans of car and motorcycle hobbies who contributed with their creativity to achieving this success.”

Bin Lahej explained that the number of visitors to the exhibition in its first edition amounted to about 12 thousand visitors, while in the last edition last year 2023 at Expo Dubai, the number of visitors reached approximately 37 thousand visitors.