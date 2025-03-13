The launch of the CREW-10 mission Nasa and Spacex, who had to pave the way for the return of two astronauts stranded at the International Space Station, was postponed on Wednesday, the US space agency reported.

The launch was scheduled for the 7:48 p.m. local time (01.48, peninsular time) on Wednesday from Cabo Cañaveral, Florida, but It was canceled about 45 minutes before for a technical problem.

“There was a problem with the hydraulic system on land,” said Derol Nail, in charge of commenting on the launch of the POTand added that “everything was fine with the rocket and spacecraft.”

This routine crew change mission in the International Space Station (EEI) It acquired special importance because it paves the way for two astronauts, stranded for more than nine months in space, finally return home in the United States.









The rocket Falcon 9 of Spacex, Property of the Magnate Elon Musk, will transport a CREW DRONG CAPSULA with a crew of four members in a scientific expedition to the orbital laboratory.

But all eyes will be placed in astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who are stranded aboard the US since June, after their Boeing Starliner spacecraft presented propulsion problems and was considered not suitable for the return.

The space duo, which initially had to fulfill an eight-day mission, was reallocated to the CREW-9 after its astronauts arrived in September aboard a Spacex Dragon. The spacecraft transported only two crew instead of the usual four to then be able to add Wilmore and Williams. However, an operational failure caused CREW-9 was forced to stay in orbit until the arrival of CREW-10.

“That is what the country’s space flight program is about: prepare for unknown and unexpected contingencies,” Wilmore said at a recent press conference.

It was expected that the CREW-10 be bold the early morning of Thursday and make a command transfer, and that the CREW-9 departed on March 16 for a shocking on the coast of the state of Florida (southeast). Together with Wilmore and Williams, they will be aboard the capsule that NASA NASA Hague and the Russian Aleksandr Gorbunov returns.

The prolonged stay of Wilmore and Williams recently transformed into a issue of political debate, after US President Donald Trump and Musk, who is his close advisor, accused the government of his predecessor Joe Biden to leave them in space.